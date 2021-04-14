NFTLootBox Price Reaches $124.72 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $124.72 or 0.00193185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 47.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

