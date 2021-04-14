NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $60,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.89. 171,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,500. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

