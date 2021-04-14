Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.56. Nikola shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 54,369 shares trading hands.

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

