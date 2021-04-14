Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $$38.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nippon Carbon has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

