Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.
Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $$38.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nippon Carbon has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.