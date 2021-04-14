NIX Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $30.19 million and approximately $143,251.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.75 or 0.03771499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00426725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $803.53 or 0.01289709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.22 or 0.00536451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00505273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00361647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00033819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,016,250 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

