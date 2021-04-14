Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOK. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK remained flat at $$4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,067,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,520,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,375.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Nokia by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.