Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.80 ($4.47) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.01 ($4.72).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

