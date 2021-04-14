Noku (NOKU) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $11,749.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00634844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036409 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

