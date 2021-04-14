Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

