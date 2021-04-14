Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.98 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.67 ($0.07). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,300,151 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market capitalization of £18.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 144,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,665.20 ($11,321.14).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

