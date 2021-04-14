Nord Finance Price Tops $8.29 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $8.80 million and $1.35 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.29 or 0.00013096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00264207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.00708751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.53 or 0.98806324 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.45 or 0.00836372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

