Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

