Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,527,000. Norges Bank owned 2.37% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 77,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day moving average is $147.32.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

