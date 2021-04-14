Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,378,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,070,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.31% of PPL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $14,500,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $3,235,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

