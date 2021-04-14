Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,592,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,686,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $16,530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,035.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

