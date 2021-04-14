Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,944,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

