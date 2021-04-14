Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,098,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,762,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.01.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

