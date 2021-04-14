Norges Bank Buys New Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,559,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Penumbra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,040.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.29.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.