Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,390,248 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,390,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,187,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Avangrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

