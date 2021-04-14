Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,736,647 TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,736,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,291,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of TCF Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 251.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TCF Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.