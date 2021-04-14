Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,863,300 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,302,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,085.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

