Norges Bank Buys Shares of 795,779 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 795,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,413,000. Norges Bank owned 1.37% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

