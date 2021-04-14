Norges Bank Invests $62.02 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 533,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,017,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.28% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $126.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

