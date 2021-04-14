Norges Bank Invests $62.12 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,747,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,124,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Pure Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

