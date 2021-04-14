Norges Bank Invests $63.19 Million in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,194,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.33% of Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

