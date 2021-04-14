Norges Bank Invests $65.49 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,488,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

