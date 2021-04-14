Norges Bank Invests $66.58 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,565,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,576,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $1,724,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,584. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $54.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

