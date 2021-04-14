Norges Bank Invests $67.37 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,997,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,374,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

