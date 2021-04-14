Norges Bank Invests $68.15 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,437,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:GIL opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.