Norges Bank Makes New $61.59 Million Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,586,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of Science Applications International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

