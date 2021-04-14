Norges Bank Makes New $63.38 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,636,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,378,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.22% of Corteva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

