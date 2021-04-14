Norges Bank Makes New $64.50 Million Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 406,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,500,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

