Norges Bank Makes New $65.72 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 603,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,721,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.24% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.