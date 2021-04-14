Norges Bank Makes New $66.46 Million Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 678,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,462,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Hill-Rom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.