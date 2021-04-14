Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,136,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,003,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

