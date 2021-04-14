Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,896,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,920,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

