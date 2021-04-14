Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,244,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.72% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

