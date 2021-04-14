Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.59% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY opened at $193.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

