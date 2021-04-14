Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,115,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,048,000. Norges Bank owned 0.22% of Public Service Enterprise Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

