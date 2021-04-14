Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 709,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,572,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Polaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $143.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 433.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

