Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,812,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,511,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,777,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

