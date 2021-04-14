Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,339,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,157,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock worth $6,767,802. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.