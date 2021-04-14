Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,126,895 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,126,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,557,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

