Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,895,629 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,895,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,712,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of CubeSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 648,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after acquiring an additional 568,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

