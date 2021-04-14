Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,783,987 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,783,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,841,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.48% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,458,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,604,000 after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

