Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 337,434 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 337,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,729,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.35 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

