Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 698,039 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 698,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,801,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 206,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

