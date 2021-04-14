Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 707,402 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,804,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

