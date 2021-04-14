Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 730,096 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 730,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,242,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of Autoliv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALV stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

