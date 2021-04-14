Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 858,781 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 858,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,894,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,140. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

